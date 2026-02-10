Telugu Yuvatha State vice chief dies in road mishap

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Yuvatha State Vice President Tammineni Mohanarao, 46, died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The deceased was a resident of Burma Camp, Kancharapalem, in Visakhapatnam city.

According to Arilova Traffic Police, the accident occurred on the road opposite Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at around 5.45 am on Monday, when a private travel bus hit his scooty.

Due to the impact, he fell on the road, sustained severe head injuries, and died on the spot.

Arilova police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.