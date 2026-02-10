Telugu Yuvatha State vice chief dies in road mishap

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Yuvatha State Vice President Tammineni Mohanarao, 46, died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The deceased was a resident of Burma Camp, Kancharapalem, in Visakhapatnam city.
According to Arilova Traffic Police, the accident occurred on the road opposite Indira Gandhi Zoological Park at around 5.45 am on Monday, when a private travel bus hit his scooty.
Due to the impact, he fell on the road, sustained severe head injuries, and died on the spot.
Arilova police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Several leaders paid tributes to him at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Monday by garlanding his portrait.
Those who paid tributes included MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, AP Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairperson Buchi Ram Prasad, former MLC and TDP Central Office Secretary Paruchuri Ashok Babu, TDP Media Coordinator Darapaneni Narendra Babu, and leaders Bandaru Vamsi Krishna and others.
Later, the leaders expressed condolences over the untimely demise of Tammineni Mohanarao and conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to his family members.
They said the party has lost a dynamic young leader and assured his family that the TDP will stand firmly by them during this difficult time.