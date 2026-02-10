Two Andhra women farmers on Europe study tour

VIJAYAWADA: Two women farmers from the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme are set to represent the State on a prestigious multi-country European tour hosted by the 2000m² Global Field Initiative and leading agroecology institutions. The delegation reflects the core strength of the Natural Farming movement — its farmers.

The representatives are Arika Narasamma, a farmer-scientist from Durubili village in Kurupam mandal, Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and Lalam Jyothi, a community mentor from Santhapalem village in Rambilli mandal, Anakapalle district, who also represents the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning. They will be joined by Yarrakonda Sudhakar, senior member of the Science Team, and Swati Renduchintala, Lead – International Cooperation, APCNF.

The delegation will travel across Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, engaging with universities, research institutes, policymakers, organic farmer networks, and civil society platforms.

Key engagements include participation in Biofach, Germany — the world’s leading organic trade fair, academic dialogues with institutions such as Weihenstephan University of Applied Sciences, BFH Bern, PIK Potsdam, and Wageningen University, the Weltacker Global Field Conference focusing on women in agriculture, interactions with the European Commission in Brussels, and public forums on climate resilience, food sovereignty, soil microbiome science, and the role of women in agriculture.