Andhra Assembly session to commence today with Governor’s address, budget likely on Feb 14

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the commencement of the Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Wednesday with the address of Governor S Abdul Nazeer to the Joint Session of the Assembly and the Council.

The Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held after the Governor’s address to decide the agenda of the session and the number of sitting days. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is likely to present the State Budget for 2026-27 on February 14.

It is learnt that the YSRCP, which boycotted the Assembly Sessions demanding Opposition party status, is expected to attend the Governor’s address. However, a decision whether to attend the rest of the session or not will be taken after the YSRCLP meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

In fact, YSRCP MLAs attended the Assembly for oath-taking in 2024, and the Governor’s address so far, and boycotted the rest of sessions. But YSRCP MLCs are likely to continue attending the Council session.