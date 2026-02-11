Andhra Assembly session to commence today with Governor’s address, budget likely on Feb 14

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the commencement of the Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Wednesday with the address of Governor S Abdul Nazeer to the Joint Session of the Assembly and the Council.
The Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held after the Governor’s address to decide the agenda of the session and the number of sitting days. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is likely to present the State Budget for 2026-27 on February 14.
It is learnt that the YSRCP, which boycotted the Assembly Sessions demanding Opposition party status, is expected to attend the Governor’s address. However, a decision whether to attend the rest of the session or not will be taken after the YSRCLP meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
In fact, YSRCP MLAs attended the Assembly for oath-taking in 2024, and the Governor’s address so far, and boycotted the rest of sessions. But YSRCP MLCs are likely to continue attending the Council session.
Ayyanna holds high level meet on security measures
Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu held a high-level meeting to review arrangements and security measures for the smooth conduct of the session.
Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials attended the meeting.
The Speaker directed officials to ensure tight security during the session, and see that members do not face any inconvenience.
The Assembly Speaker also instructed them to ensure that accurate and timely information is provided by the departments concerned to the questions raised by members, especially during Question Hour and Zero Hour.
Digital attendance
Meanwhile, Secretary General Prasanna Kumar issued a bulletin on Tuesday that as per the directions of Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, attendance of members will be continuously recorded through digital means with immediate effect.
Hence, the system of signing in attendance register by members has been dispensed with, the bulletin read.