Andhra government misleading public with inflated GSDP growth claims, alleges Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the State government of misleading the public with inflated economic growth figures, charging that CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration is ‘high on hype, low in performance.’

In a post on X, Jagan alleged that while the government claims the State economy grew at 11.75% in 2024–25 against the national average of 9.8%, and is projected to grow at 10.75% in 2025–26 compared to the national rate of 8%, these numbers are not backed by independent agencies.

He pointed out that the figures were prepared by the Chief Minister’s Office and not validated externally. According to Jagan, the government has further claimed that Andhra Pradesh ranks third among States in real GSDP growth. “If these figures were true, the same level of growth should also reflect in government revenues,” he wrote. Citing Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) data, he said that during the two-year period, the State’s tax revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 1.97%.

“This would puzzle economists worldwide — how can a state showing handsome GSDP growth of 11.09% achieve an abysmally low tax revenue growth of just 1.97%? This is possible only with cooked-up figures under this so-called visionary leadership,” Jagan charged.