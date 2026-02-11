Andhra's Registration Department earns Rs 9,331 crore in FY 2025-26, revenue increases by 27%

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Registration Department has recorded a sharp increase in revenue this financial year, with collections reaching Rs 9,331 crore up to February 6, compared to Rs 7,365 crore during the same period last year. It represents a growth of nearly 27 percent.
The department presented these figures at a meeting with Ministers and Heads of Departments chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
According to the presentation, monthly collections have met or exceeded targets in several instances. In May, receipts stood at Rs 917.05 crore against a target of Rs 841.58 crore, marking a growth of 57.29 percent.
The two months, September and October, exceeded expectations, with collections of Rs 883.11 crore and Rs 882.66 crore respectively, registering growth of 54.89 percent and 18.24 percent. Even in July and January, when collections fell short of targets, year-on-year growth remained strong at 25.22 percent and 28.67 percent.
The buoyancy in revenues comes despite stamp duty exemptions amounting to Rs 766 crore up to January 2026. Officials said reforms in registration procedures and technology-driven initiatives helped offset the impact of these waivers.
Measures include the scientific determination of market value through GIS-based valuation guidelines, mandatory mention of property coordinates in registration documents, and amendments to valuation rules to reflect current market dynamics.
Technology has become core to the department’s reforms, along with the adoption of AI tools to improve audit efficiency, automate scrutiny, and detect irregularities.
Citizen-centric measures have also been introduced, such as returning registered documents within one hour and ensuring compulsory courier dispatch if they are not returned within 24 hours.
Structural reforms are underway with the establishment of Registration Seva Kendras in Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati to improve service delivery and expand revenue streams. The department has also introduced time-bound escalation mechanisms to ensure speedy disposal of pending documents, including stamp duty chargeability cases and will enquiries.
The CM said, “Taxes must be collected in full, but businesspeople should not be harassed in the process. The state treasury should not suffer losses.” He pointed out that the Registration Department alone had recorded Rs 9,103 crore this year, reflecting a 27 percent growth.
Naidu stressed the need to tap additional revenue sources, including the sale of red sanders to generate substantial income. He highlighted the issue of unclaimed deposits in PD accounts, noting 1,04,727 accounts are holding Rs 148 crore, only 7,742 accounts, amounting to Rs 34 crore, had completed KYC verification.
He said the State expects Rs 26,021 crore from centrally sponsored schemes in the next financial year and stressed the need for utilisation of funds.