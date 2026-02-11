Andhra's Registration Department earns Rs 9,331 crore in FY 2025-26, revenue increases by 27%

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Registration Department has recorded a sharp increase in revenue this financial year, with collections reaching Rs 9,331 crore up to February 6, compared to Rs 7,365 crore during the same period last year. It represents a growth of nearly 27 percent.

The department presented these figures at a meeting with Ministers and Heads of Departments chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the presentation, monthly collections have met or exceeded targets in several instances. In May, receipts stood at Rs 917.05 crore against a target of Rs 841.58 crore, marking a growth of 57.29 percent.

The two months, September and October, exceeded expectations, with collections of Rs 883.11 crore and Rs 882.66 crore respectively, registering growth of 54.89 percent and 18.24 percent. Even in July and January, when collections fell short of targets, year-on-year growth remained strong at 25.22 percent and 28.67 percent.

The buoyancy in revenues comes despite stamp duty exemptions amounting to Rs 766 crore up to January 2026. Officials said reforms in registration procedures and technology-driven initiatives helped offset the impact of these waivers.

Measures include the scientific determination of market value through GIS-based valuation guidelines, mandatory mention of property coordinates in registration documents, and amendments to valuation rules to reflect current market dynamics.