Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directs Andhra utilities to ensure 24x7 power supply

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed the State’s power utilities to ensure uninterrupted, reliable, and quality 24×7 electricity supply during the forthcoming summer months.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, he emphasised the need for meticulous planning to meet rising demand and urged officials to expedite commissioning of the 960 MW Polavaram Hydel Power Project, with the first units expected by June–July 2027.

Vijayanand noted that civil and electro-mechanical works of Polavaram are advancing rapidly. He stated that 6–7 of the 12 Kaplan turbine units, each with a capacity of 80 MW, are expected to be operational by mid-2027, while the entire project is scheduled to complete by December 2028.

The Chief Secretary said the hydel station will generate 960 MW of clean energy, contributing nearly 23 million units per day to the State grid. With an estimated annual benefit of Rs 1,250 crore, the project is expected to strengthen AP’s renewable energy portfolio and ensure long-term stability.

He added that major equipment, including Gas-Insulated and Air-Insulated Substations, has already reached the site, and suppliers are mobilising resources at full scale.

On February 9, the State recorded a demand of 236.91 MU and supplied 227.66 MU through APGENCO, renewable sources and market purchases. In February 2026, demand rose to 233–238 MU, peaking at 239.05 MU. He directed APGENCO to modernise thermal units, rationalise coal linkages and improve efficiency. He asked APTRANSCO to complete transmission projects and ensure grid stability. DISCOMs were asked to strengthen networks and consumer services.