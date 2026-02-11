Coalition government pursuing twin goals of Viksit Andhra, Viksit Bharat: BJP MLA Sujana

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLA Sujana Chowdary on Tuesday said the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving high priority to AP’s development and is extending full cooperation to the State in proportion to the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the NDA government is pursuing twin goals, Viksit AP and Viksit Bharat. He said the Centre is compensating for losses suffered by the State due to unscientific bifurcation.

He welcomed budgetary allocations for high-speed train corridors, expressways, Blue Economy and the development of backward districts.

The MLA said the Chief Minister is working towards global branding of agriculture, particularly coconut, cocoa and cashew crops. He said the replacement of the Planning Commission with NITI Aayog had shifted budget allocation patterns from State-wise to sector-wise and utilisation-based funding, and urged people to understand the change.