Early payment of pending dues for Andhra government staff sought

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the previous government had left Rs 25,000 crore in dues to government employees and pensioners, which have now risen to Rs 40,000 crore, leaders of AP JAC Amaravati requested the coalition government to clear the pending amounts at the earliest.

In a representation submitted to Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leaders sought immediate payment of retirement benefits and dues to pensioners and the families of deceased employees.

The JAC leaders urged the Chief Secretary to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister the resolutions passed in the presence of Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Satya Kumar Yadav during the AP JAC Amaravati State meeting held in Vijayawada on February 5.

They said the government should provide clear details of the pending dues payable to employees and take concrete steps to clear them.

Recalling that the previous government had reduced the additional quantum of pension from 15 pc to 10 pc, the JAC leaders urged the government to restore it to 15 pc.