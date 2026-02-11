Grant legal sanctity to Amaravati as Andhra capital: CM to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to pass a bill in the current Budget Session of Parliament, granting legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu submitted a representation to Amit Shah, seeking the support of the Centre to AP on various issues.
As part of his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Naidu held a series of meetings with seven Union Ministers. During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he sought funds under the Purvodaya Scheme for developing Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, and release of funds for various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
In his meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he requested the Centre to establish a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh. The State has a potential to cultivate makhana in over 50,000 acres in Kolleru region, he said.
Naidu sought the release of funds under the PM-PRANAM to expand community-based natural farming in Andhra Pradesh. He asked for `216 crore incentive for AP under the scheme as the State reduced the usage of chemical fertilisers in the previous year.
CM for freight corridors linking North, South India
An assistance of Rs 200 crore for cultivation of coconut in the State was also sought.
He requested the Centre’s support for setting up a coconut processing park and modern tender coconut markets on the lines of Karnataka, providing advanced training to coconut farmers, and expanding nurseries. He submitted a memorandum seeking the release of pending Rs 695 crore to AP under the One Drop More Crop Scheme.
He also sought the release of Rs 100 crore as the Centre’s share under the Price Deficiency Payment System for Totapuri mango farmers for the 2025-26 season.
Naidu urged Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to provide funds for further land acquisition and rehabilitation under Phase-II of the Polavaram project, stating that Rs 32,000 crore will be required.
He appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to develop dedicated freight corridors connecting North and South India. He sought support for establishing a dedicated freight corridor between Itarsi and Vijayawada, and proposed the East Coast Freight Corridor between Kharagpur and Chennai via Vijayawada, connecting major ports.
He submitted a memorandum seeking completion of pending railway projects in the State, approval of new railway lines, and introduction of new train services. He also sought the issuance of a gazette notification to ensure that the South Coast Railway Zone becomes operational from April 1, noting that temporary offices have already been set up in Visakhapatnam, and that the GM and other officials have assumed charge.
Naidu also requested the allocation of empty reefer containers at 50% concession for banana exports from Tadipatri in Rayalaseema to JNPT Port in Mumbai. He sought approval for the establishment of greenfield mega coaching terminals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati. He requested approval for various new railway lines to improve connectivity to Rayalaseema and tribal regions.
Naidu sought approval for high-speed rail between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, semi high-speed rail between Vijayawada and Kurnool, and a high-speed link corridor between Tirupati and Chittoor. He also requested enhanced connectivity to Srisailam through a new Hyderabad-Srisailam-Markapur railway line, and sought operation of a Vande Bharat service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru via Tirupati.
Naidu thanked the Centre for proposing high-speed rail corridors in the recent Union Budget that connect Andhra Pradesh.
He informed Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that AP is working towards becoming a Zero Landfill State.