Grant legal sanctity to Amaravati as Andhra capital: CM to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to pass a bill in the current Budget Session of Parliament, granting legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu submitted a representation to Amit Shah, seeking the support of the Centre to AP on various issues.

As part of his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Naidu held a series of meetings with seven Union Ministers. During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he sought funds under the Purvodaya Scheme for developing Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, and release of funds for various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

In his meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he requested the Centre to establish a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh. The State has a potential to cultivate makhana in over 50,000 acres in Kolleru region, he said.

Naidu sought the release of funds under the PM-PRANAM to expand community-based natural farming in Andhra Pradesh. He asked for `216 crore incentive for AP under the scheme as the State reduced the usage of chemical fertilisers in the previous year.