GVMC rolls out special action plans for development of Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka zone

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg on Tuesday said special action plans are being implemented for the development of the Gajuwaka Zone, a key industrial area of the city.

He was speaking at a zonal-level review meeting held at Gajuwaka Club, attended by Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Mayor Dalli Govinda Raju, corporators and senior GVMC officials.

The meeting reviewed ongoing development works and civic issues across the Gajuwaka Zone. Corporators raised concerns related to road widening, drinking water supply, underground drainage, sanitation, protection of government lands, traffic congestion, pollution issues linked to the dumping yard and Gangavaram Port, and delays in housing allotments under the TIDCO scheme.

They also sought early completion of sanctioned works, development of connectivity roads, creation of vending zones, improvement of beaches and tanks, and immediate issuance of TDRs to property owners affected by road widening.

Earlier in the day, the foundation stone for a Working Women’s Hostel was laid at Madhurawada by Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with Commissioner Ketan Garg and GVMC officials.

The hostel is being constructed near Shivashakti Nagar in Ward No. 5 with an outlay of `. 26.12 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25 through the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL). The G+4 hostel building will have 96 rooms to accommodate 248 women.