Jeeyars urge CM to take action on TTD ghee case

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Jeeyars, who follow the 1,026-year-old Ramanuja tradition, wrote to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressing concern over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in temple offerings and urging him to take stringent action. They also sent copies of the letter on Tuesday to TTD Executive Officer (EO) M Ravi and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Choudary.

“Laddu and annaprasadams offered daily to the Lord are not merely food offerings. They stand as a legitimate mark of faith, devotion, trust and conviction of followers of Sanatana Dharma and others. The tradition has continued uninterrupted for centuries,” Sadagopa Ramanuja Pedda Jeeyar said in the letter.

“We felt deep sorrow after learning that ghee used in the preparation of laddu and annaprasadams was found adulterated, as announced by the CBI,” he stated.

The letter said, “Knowing about the adulteration of ghee and still using it for preparation is a big sin. It is against Dharma and reflects highly irresponsible conduct.”

The Jeeyars said the issue deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees and disciples of Lord Venkateswara. They urged the Chief Minister, describing him as an ardent devotee, to take stringent steps and establish a system to prevent such incidents in future.