No passes for VIPs for Mahashivaratri in Kakinada temples

KAKINADA: Top priority will be given to common devotees at Sri Chalukya Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple in Samalkota and Pithapuram Padagaya Temple on the eve of Mahashivaratri festival, stated Shan Mohan Sagili, Kakinada district collector.

He spoke to the media along with District Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav on Tuesday.

The collector stated that over one lakh devotees are expected to visit each one of the ancient temples. He said the VIP and protocol darshans will be regularized as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and State Chief Secretary.

Collector made it clear that there will be no passes for VIPs and VVIPs at prominent temples during the Mahashivratri festival. He said that darshans in the Anthralayam have been cancelled during Lingodbhava Puja.

He appealed to VIPs to cooperate in this regard. He added that protocol darshan will be provided to VIPs only between 1 pm and 3 pm.

He said that up to 70,000 devotees came to Pithapuram last year, and it is estimated that more will come this year.

Accordingly, elaborate arrangements are being made for queuelines, water supply, food, and bathing areas. He said that the top priority is being given to maintaining sanitation.

District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav said that arrangements are being made to ensure devotees coming to Pithapuram and Samalkota during the Maha Shivaratri festival from February 13 to 18 do not face any inconvenience.