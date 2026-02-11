Over 280 properties to be affected by Metro works in Visakhapatnam

Express News Service @ Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A public consultation programme to obtain feedback on land acquisition for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project Phase-I was held here on Tuesday.

The project, comprising Corridors 1, 2 and 3 proposed over a total length of 46.23 km in the district and part of the government’s metro expansion initiative, requires acquisition of private as well as government land across parts of Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam Urban and Rural mandals, along with select wards in GVMC Zones 3, 4 and 5.

Officials said about 9.11 acres of patta land and nearly 87 acres of government land have been identified for the purpose. A Social Impact Assessment (SIA) is being conducted prior to the acquisition process, as mandated.

The Land Acquisition and R&R Commissioner and the District Collector have appointed RISES as the SIA agency to prepare the report.

The RISES team carried out field visits between June 16 and July 5, 2025, and again from January 19 to 24, 2026, to survey the land parcels required for the project. Officials said the session primarily focused on Corridor-I and covered residential properties, business establishments and vacant sites likely to be affected.

As per the survey, a total of 286 residential, commercial and vacant properties across the three corridors are expected to be impacted, including 88 houses that may be fully affected and 198 properties that could face partial impact.

In Corridor-I, 94 properties are expected to be affected, including 39 houses that may be fully impacted and 55 properties likely to sustain partial damage, such as to compound walls or portions of structures. Corridor-II accounts for 158 affected properties, including 40 houses that may be fully impacted and 118 partially affected properties.

In Corridor-III, 34 properties are expected to be affected, including nine houses fully and 25 partially.