Parties briefed on computerisation of local body election process in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: As part of preparations to conduct elections for Rural and Urban Local Bodies in the State, AP State Election Commission (APSEC) organised an awareness programme on computerisation of the process of local bodies elections in the State.

The meeting was conducted with the representatives of the recognised national and regional parties at the APSEC office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

SEC Neelam Sawhney and Secretary A Mallikarjuna explained about the preparation of electoral rolls, ward-wise mapping of voters of Gram Panchayat / Municipality from the voters list of Assembly election and other election related issues through Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS). They explained about the steps being taken to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in the election process.

The officials also elaborated on the usage of voter portal and candidate portal. According to them, the candidates will have all the information related to the elections in their mobile phones itself.

Representatives from AAP, BJP, Congress, JSP, TDP, YSRCP, AIADMK, All India Forward Block, CPI, Indian Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist party attended the meeting and got clarification on their doubts.