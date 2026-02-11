Priority for ordinary devotees during Maha Shivaratri: Endowments Minister Anam

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy conducted a video conference on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival across major Shaiva temples in Andhra Pradesh, including Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, Sri Kalahasti, and Kotappakonda, among others.

The Minister emphasised that ordinary devotees must be given priority during the festival. He stated that there can be no compromise on devotee safety and comfortable darshan arrangements, and directed Endowments Department officials to work in close coordination with police, district collectors, and other departments to ensure smooth management of crowds and facilities.

Highlighting the expected surge in pilgrim turnout during Maha Shivaratri, Anam instructed officials to prepare advance action plans and maintain continuous monitoring of arrangements.

He stressed that devotees, especially those travelling long distances and undertaking vows, should not face any inconvenience. Quick darshan, timely accommodation, and basic amenities such as milk, biscuits, and drinking water must be ensured.

The Minister made it clear that officials should not interfere in temple rituals, festivals, or Vedic practices, which must be conducted strictly according to tradition. At the same time, temple surroundings should be kept clean through regular sanitation drives, ensuring a hygienic environment for devotees.

He reiterated that VIPs and common devotees must be treated with equal importance, with darshan strictly scheduled according to allotted timings. He also directed that the distribution of prasadam should be timely and efficient, and crowd-control measures must be implemented with clear planning.

Minister Anam insisted that devotees’ respect and convenience are non-negotiable, and instructed strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already issued.