Revoke Polavaram ‘stop work’ order: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil in New Delhi on Tuesday and requested the Union government to permanently revoke the ‘stop work’ order imposed on the Polavaram Project, stating that the order continues to obstruct the smooth execution of the project.

He sought reimbursement of the increased costs incurred due to capacity enhancement of the Polavaram right and left main canals and appealed for full financial assistance for Polavaram Phase II, which includes land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and construction of protective embankments. He informed the Union Minister that Phase II alone requires an additional funding of approximately Rs 32,000 crore.

The Chief Minister also presented proposals for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project, aimed at diverting surplus Godavari flood waters to drought prone regions. He described the project as a crucial lifeline that would meet drinking water, irrigation, and industrial needs, and requested approvals along with technical and financial support under the National River Linking Policy.

He also highlighted the continuing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of Godavari waters and called for the immediate constitution of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal to ensure equitable river water allocation.