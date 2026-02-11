TDPP member Lavu seeks policy on age-based social media regulations to protect children

VIJAYAWADA: TD Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu requested the Centre to consider constituting a dedicated committee or expert group to study age-based regulation of social media and recommend a comprehensive national policy.

In a representation submitted to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said, “In India, nearly 90% of children aged 14-16 have access to smartphones at home, and over 75% actively use social media, largely for recreational consumption. Studies indicate that more than 60% of minors have experienced online bullying, and nearly half are exposed to age-inappropriate or harmful content. Excessive use has been linked to rising anxiety, depression, and self-harm among adolescents, even as platforms continue to collect and monetise children’s data without adequate safeguards.”

He said Australia banned social media for under-16s, while several countries plan laws, showing platforms must ensure children’s online safety.

“I would also like to inform you that the NDA-led TDP government in AP is examining this issue and exploring a robust legal framework to protect children online. In light of the national and international significance of this matter, I request that the Ministry consider constituting a dedicated committee to study age-based regulation of social media and recommend a comprehensive national policy,” Lavu said.