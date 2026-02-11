Unregulated pigeon feeding poses health hazard for denizens of Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: In some apartment buildings along RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, residents have covered balconies and air-conditioner vents with nets and metal fencing to keep pigeons out.
They say constant droppings have made open balconies difficult to use, prompting a few households to take measures to block ventilation spaces.
Similar scenes are being reported in Dabagardens, RTC Complex, MVP Colony and Seethammadhara, where pigeons have settled in large numbers due to regular feeding. Feeding pigeons, often seen as a harmless act of kindness, is now raising serious health concerns.
Wildlife conservation groups say pigeons are being fed daily at 10 to 15 locations across Visakhapatnam city, mainly because of lack of awareness, religious beliefs and the absence of enforcement by authorities.
A resident of Railway New Colony said feeding pigeons caused long-term problems in their area. “Some people thought feeding pigeons was a good deed. We had to repeatedly explain the health risks,” the resident said.
The situation is also visible at RK Beach, where early mornings see hundreds of pigeons gathering as people scatter grains and leftover bread. People take pictures while vendors continue selling feed nearby.
Vivek Rathod, head of Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education, said, “Grain packets are sold openly. Social media reels and photography have made it popular. No department has taken responsibility so far.”
Vivek Rathod explained that pigeons breed multiple times a year and do not need proper nests. “They use AC vents, window ledges and sunshades. With constant food supply and very few natural predators, the population keeps increasing,” he said.
He also warned of aviation risks. “RK Beach falls under the aircraft landing path. Large flocks of pigeons flying early in the morning pose a bird-hit risk. If numbers increase further, it could affect flight safety,” he said.
In Dabagardens and RTC Complex, pigeons are often fed on terraces and open spaces for religious reasons or recreation. Experts say the Blue Rock pigeon, once found mainly in rocky hills, has now turned feral and adapted to urban life.
Farida Tampal, State Director of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said the problem is widespread in Indian cities.
“Feeding pigeons comes from compassion towards animals, but easy access to food has changed their breeding behaviour. They now lay eggs frequently and depend entirely on human feeding,” she said. Farida Tampal said prolonged exposure to pigeons is linked to respiratory illnesses.
“People stand among pigeons for photographs without realising the health risks, especially children and elderly people,” she added.
Yagnapathy Adari, research scholar at GITAM University, said pigeon excreta releases ammonia over time. “Scientific studies already describe these health effects. Awareness is essential to prevent severe consequences,” he said.
Dr Ravi Kumar, Chief Veterinary Officer of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said sanitation teams are cleaning areas with excessive droppings. “Pigeon droppings contain uric acid and can cause respiratory problems. Continuous feeding increases pigeon numbers and raises the risk of lung-related diseases,” he said.