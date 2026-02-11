Unregulated pigeon feeding poses health hazard for denizens of Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: In some apartment buildings along RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, residents have covered balconies and air-conditioner vents with nets and metal fencing to keep pigeons out.

They say constant droppings have made open balconies difficult to use, prompting a few households to take measures to block ventilation spaces.

Similar scenes are being reported in Dabagardens, RTC Complex, MVP Colony and Seethammadhara, where pigeons have settled in large numbers due to regular feeding. Feeding pigeons, often seen as a harmless act of kindness, is now raising serious health concerns.

Wildlife conservation groups say pigeons are being fed daily at 10 to 15 locations across Visakhapatnam city, mainly because of lack of awareness, religious beliefs and the absence of enforcement by authorities.

A resident of Railway New Colony said feeding pigeons caused long-term problems in their area. “Some people thought feeding pigeons was a good deed. We had to repeatedly explain the health risks,” the resident said.

The situation is also visible at RK Beach, where early mornings see hundreds of pigeons gathering as people scatter grains and leftover bread. People take pictures while vendors continue selling feed nearby.