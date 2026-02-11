WOW! Andhra Gurukul students turn waste into useful products

VIJAYAWADA: The BC Welfare Department has launched an initiative in BC Gurukul schools, encouraging students to transform waste materials into creative and reusable products.

The programme, titled ‘Wealth Out of Waste (WOW),’ is aimed at instilling environmental awareness, social responsibility, and creativity among students while keeping school premises plastic-free.

BC Welfare Minister, S Savitha, noted that they are emerging as protectors of the environment. She remarked that the children’s efforts in turning discarded items into useful items deserve a resounding ‘Wow.’

Under the WOW initiative, students across 109 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule BC Gurukul schools are creating artistic and practical items from everyday waste. These include ladders, cupboards, floor mats, incense sticks made from dried flowers, and decorative crafts.

Each school has been encouraged to design a unique product. For instance, students of Simhachalam Gurukul crafted study tables and chairs from old clothes, Penukonda students built bird feeders from plastic bottles, and Pedapudi students designed pen stands from coconut waste.

Students in Narpala developed a drip irrigation system using discarded water bottles, conserving water and reducing farming costs. Teachers and parents said it has transformed Gurukul campuses into plastic-free spaces. Savitha said plastic and other waste threaten environment and public health, causing unhygienic conditions and disease.