AP Assembly Budget Session to run till March 7; Budget on Feb 14

VIJAYAWADA: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the AP Legislative Assembly met under the chairmanship of Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, and decided to conduct the Budget Session till March 7.

After the end of the Governor’s Address to the Joint Session of the AP Legislature on Wednesday, the BAC meeting was held in the chambers of the Speaker. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, BJP Floor Leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Government Chief Whip GVG Anjaneyulu, AP Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and other officials attended the BAC meeting.

Sources said a decision was taken to conduct the Budget Session till March 7, and to extend it further if required.

Keshav will present the Budget for 2026-27 on February 14. There will be discussion on the Budget on February 17 and 18. The Finance Minister will give a reply on the Budget on February 18. There will be discussion on Demands for Grants for eight days.