AP Cabinet approves to Amaravati Arena under PPP mode

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, approved 24 proposals listed on the agenda.
Majority of them were confined to land allotments, and the bills to be introduced during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly.
The Cabinet cleared the revised administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 344.49 crore for the operation and maintenance of 7,189 major, medium and minor irrigation works for the financial year 2025-26.
On priority basis, the number of works in the irrigation department were increased to 7,189 from 7,174. However, there is no change in the expenditure. Besides giving nod for the draft bill of AP Assigned Lands (Transfer Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Cabinet also approved to extend the time for submission of applications for regularisation of encroached government lands up to 1,000 square yards under the jurisdiction of Gajuwaka revenue village till June 30, 2026.
It extended the time for receiving applications seeking regularisation of houses constructed on government lands till June 30.
It was proposed to set up Disaster Recovery Centre of AP State Data Centre (APSDC) at IIDT campus in Tirupati. The project will be implemented on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.
The Cabinet approved introduction of the AP Grama Sachivalayalu and Ward Sachivalayalu (Amendment) Bill, 2026 during the Assembly Session.
The Cabinet cleared the proposal to develop Amaravati Arena on the river bed in Amaravati under PPP model with a lease period of 33 years. Clearance was given to invite Request for Proposal to select a private developer/operator.
With regard to the Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation Limited (RPDCL), the Cabinet approved to refinance the loan given by Power Finance Corporation through Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL). The State government will guarantee to SMFCL pertaining to the loan of Rs 3,938.10 crore.
The interest will decline to 8.60% with refinancing of the loan through SMFCL. This will result in reduction of 180 basis points of interest. With this, the RPDCL will get a financial benefit of Rs 523.02 crore.
To allow the preparation and publication of voters list fixing January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as the qualifying date for enrolment as voters, the Council of Ministers approved the draft of AP Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026. Nod was given for setting up AP AI Living Labs in the State. The government will set up a non-profitable company ‘AI Living Labs Foundation’ for maintaining the project.
The Cabinet fixed the value of a housing unit under PMAY Gramin 2.0 at Rs 2.39 lakh, including the convergence and SHG loan. The Cabinet discussed steps to be taken based on the two Self Contained Notes (SCNs) submitted by the SIT to the government on January 27, 2026 on the Tirumala ghee adulteration issue.