AP Cabinet approves to Amaravati Arena under PPP mode

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, approved 24 proposals listed on the agenda.

Majority of them were confined to land allotments, and the bills to be introduced during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly.

The Cabinet cleared the revised administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 344.49 crore for the operation and maintenance of 7,189 major, medium and minor irrigation works for the financial year 2025-26.

On priority basis, the number of works in the irrigation department were increased to 7,189 from 7,174. However, there is no change in the expenditure. Besides giving nod for the draft bill of AP Assigned Lands (Transfer Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Cabinet also approved to extend the time for submission of applications for regularisation of encroached government lands up to 1,000 square yards under the jurisdiction of Gajuwaka revenue village till June 30, 2026.

It extended the time for receiving applications seeking regularisation of houses constructed on government lands till June 30.

It was proposed to set up Disaster Recovery Centre of AP State Data Centre (APSDC) at IIDT campus in Tirupati. The project will be implemented on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.

The Cabinet approved introduction of the AP Grama Sachivalayalu and Ward Sachivalayalu (Amendment) Bill, 2026 during the Assembly Session.