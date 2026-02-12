AP HC orders SIT probe into irrgularities in evaluation of Group-1 exams'

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday ordered the State government to constitute SIT to probe alleged irregularities in the evaluation of answer scripts of APPSC Group-1 Mains Exam.

The HC directed the government to form or reconstitute the existing SIT, headed by an officer not below the rank of ADGP to probe the issue.

A division bench of Justices Battu Devanand and Avadhani Harinath Sharma ordered submission of SIT details to the HC Registrar within three days. The SIT must verify the safety of answer scripts, check for tampering, and compare original OMR sheets, and data. It must examine scripts of non-selected candidates and 100 candidates below the last selected rank. The HC sought Chief Secretary’s report within a week. It must submit its report by March 16.

The HC said it involves crucial Group-1 recruitment, noted allegations of illegal storage of answer scripts for 65 days, and ordered a probe.