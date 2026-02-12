AP lags behind in recycling plastic use for road construction

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Central government steps up efforts to recycle plastic waste through innovative infrastructure practices, Andhra Pradesh appears to be lagging in the use of recycled plastic for road construction, according to official data presented in Parliament.

In a reply to the question asked by the MP Bachhav Shobha Dinesh, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari shared the information that AP has just used recycled plastic for only about 35 kms in the last two years.

While the Centre has made the use of waste plastic mandatory in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects, Andhra Pradesh has laid only about 35 kilometres of roads using recycled plastic, this accounts for nearly 12 per cent of the road length achieved by the state in earlier years, indicating a sharp slowdown in implementation.

It is worth mentioning that waste plastic is increasingly being used in road construction as part of a broader push towards sustainable infrastructure and a circular economy across the country.

Plastic waste roads are known to be more durable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly, while also helping divert large quantities of plastic from landfills and water bodies. Policy guidelines mandatory to use waste plastic in hot bituminous mixes for NHAI projects. During DPR preparation, consultants must identify plastic sources, assess quantity and properties as per IRC SP:98, and include provisions in Schedule B of EPC or HAM bids, regardless of urban or rural location.