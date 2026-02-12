AP revives insect collector training to curb diseases

VIJAYAWADA: The Medical and Health Department has launched a special training programme for insect collectors after a gap of 15 years.

It is designed to enhance the skills of workers responsible for identifying and capturing mosquitoes, which play a key role in preventing seasonal diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, malaria and Japanese encephalitis.

The sessions, being held in Mangalagiri, focus on methods to detect mosquito species at both larval and adult stages. Collectors are being taught how to identify Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex mosquitoes, each linked to different illnesses.

Field exercises were conducted in Jakampudi near Vijayawada, a malaria hotspot, where participants studied mosquito habitats, breeding patterns and movement.

Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav directed officials to prioritise skill development for medical staff, paramedics and insect collectors. Acting on his instructions, officials revived training programmes held in 2011.

Trainers demonstrated the use of mosquito collection tubes that allow collectors to capture insects alive for examination. This helps officials analyse disease transmission risks. After identification, collectors report findings to district malaria officers, who launch anti-larval operations, indoor spraying and fogging.

Commissioner Veerapandian and Additional Director Subrahmanyeswari said collectors play a role in knowing hotspots. Officials are preparing AWARE system to alert districts about potential outbreaks.