Governor’s address highlighted AP’s rapid growth: Health minister Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has hailed the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Assembly and Council, describing it as a mirror to the NDA government’s comprehensive efforts.

The Governor has highlighted the government’s relentless commitment to the people’s future in every line.

Framing the theme as “From Revival to Reaching New Heights”, the Governor illustrated how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been transforming challenges into opportunities, steering Andhra Pradesh towards prosperity, he said.

Satya Kumar noted that the Governor’s remarks on the destructive governance during 2019-24 were timely, as they underscored the contrast between past setbacks and the current forward-looking initiatives.

He emphasised that the State is now advancing into cutting-edge domains such as quantum computing, symbolising its climb toward a “Golden Andhra.”

The Health Minister expressed gratitude to the Governor’s detailed account of revolutionary reforms in the healthcare sector, which he described as vital for nurturing quality human resources.

“The Governor’s speech have effectively conveyed how the coalition government’s schemes and measures—aligned with the aspirations of the people, who gave it a decisive mandate in 2024—are yielding tangible results,” the Health Minister observed.