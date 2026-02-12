Governor’s speech detached from truth: AP Opposition

VIJAYAWADA: The Governor’s speech in the Budget Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature has come under heavy fire from opposition parties, with Congress, CPI and CPM leaders describing it as disconnected from reality, filled with exaggerations, and silent on key issues.

They accused the coalition government of masking failures with inflated claims while ignoring welfare, development, and the State’s mounting debt.

APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy, in a post on X, dismissed the address as hollow and fabricated. She said the coalition’s flagship “Super Six” promises had collapsed, citing failures to deliver unemployment benefit, farmer support, and women’s welfare schemes.

Sharmila alleged that announcements of aerospace and electronics cities were mere illusions, while basic governance and welfare remained neglected.

The CPM State Committee described the Governor’s address as “disappointing,” noting the absence of references to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Polavaram project oustees’ rehabilitation, and employees’ PRC.

It said privatisation of education and health was undermining the future of students and the poor, while lofty claims on jobs and investments remained unfulfilled.

CPI State secretary Gujjula Eswarayya echoed these concerns, calling the speech “detached from truth.”

He said the coalition had failed to secure Central funds, advance Amaravati and Polavaram projects, or implement promised welfare schemes.

He warned that the government’s policies had left people disillusioned, and the State financially weakened, pointing to Rs 3.27 lakh crore debt accumulated in 20 months.