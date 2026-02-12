SIT seeks action against senior TTD officials in Srivari laddu ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The impact of the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Srivari Laddu Ghee Adulteration case continues to send shockwaves through the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), with several officials now facing disciplinary and legal actions.

In a significant development, J Venkatrayudu, Additional Superintendent of Police and Investigation Officer of the SIT, has written a formal letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of AP.

In his communication, he sought initiation of suitable action against certain senior TTD officers for their alleged involvement in irregularities related to procurement and warehouse operations.

The SIT report reportedly points to serious lapses in the implementation of tender conditions, failures in oversight and non-compliance with established procurement norms.