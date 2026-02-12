SIT seeks action against senior TTD officials in Srivari laddu ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The impact of the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led Joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Srivari Laddu Ghee Adulteration case continues to send shockwaves through the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), with several officials now facing disciplinary and legal actions.
In a significant development, J Venkatrayudu, Additional Superintendent of Police and Investigation Officer of the SIT, has written a formal letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of AP.
In his communication, he sought initiation of suitable action against certain senior TTD officers for their alleged involvement in irregularities related to procurement and warehouse operations.
The SIT report reportedly points to serious lapses in the implementation of tender conditions, failures in oversight and non-compliance with established procurement norms.
SIT mentions name of TTD Finance Advisor in the letter written to govt
These procedural violations are said to have paved the way for administrative irregularities, ultimately contributing to the larger ghee adulteration issue.
Officials named in the letter include three Senior Assistants (M9 Clerks) in the Office of the General Manager (Procurement) and officials from the Office of the Deputy Executive Engineer, Warehouse. It also names two then Superintendents, Warehouse, in the Office of the General Manager (Procurement), Tirumala. The SIT has further recommended action against a woman Deputy Executive Officer, Warehouse, Hare Krishna Road, Tirupati, stating that improper enforcement of tender conditions led to serious administrative and procedural violations.
Sources indicate that SIT’s findings highlight systemic weaknesses in monitoring mechanisms and a lack of strict adherence to tender norms. The matter has now been escalated to the highest administrative authority in the State and the Government is expected to take further action based on SIT recommendations.
Interestingly, above six TTD officials are not part of the existing accused list. Their names have been additionally recommended.
In a related development, acting on the SIT’s recommendations, the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Marketing Department have suspended the Grade-2 Secretary of the Tiruchanuru Market Committee office in connection with the ghee adulteration case. The officer is alleged to have allowed ghee tankers to pass through the Alipiri Check Post without proper inspection, allegedly after accepting bribes.
These lapses are believed to have facilitated the transportation of adulterated ghee. Additionally, an outsourcing employee, Radha Krishna, has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the same case.
The continuing disciplinary actions have created unease within TTD circles, as the SIT widens its probe into the alleged adulteration racket. With the investigation still underway, more officials could come under scrutiny as authorities attempt to uncover the full extent of the network and ensure accountability.
According to the serious remarks mentioned in the letter written by the SIT to the Government, adulterated ghee supplied by Bolebhabha tankers and AR Dairy was stored in tankers at the above-mentioned dairy.
Reportedly, TTD Finance Advisor (FA&CO) O Balaji has been on leave for the past two days. His name was prominently mentioned in the letter earlier written by the SIT to the Government.