Vizag airport revises flight schedule from Feb 15-19 for Navy’s MILAN 2026 exercises

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Airports Authority of India has announced a revised flight schedule for Visakhapatnam International Airport from February 15 to 19 to accommodate the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026 maritime exercises.

During this period, the Vizag airspace will be temporarily closed for special military exercises by the Indian Navy, impacting 16 flights including 8 arrivals and 8 departures. The airspace closure will occur in three daily time slots: 10.45 am to 12.30 pm, 4 pm to 5.30 pm, and 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The revised schedule is aimed at ensuring safe and smooth operations during the maritime exercises.

To ensure minimal disruption, several arrival and departure timings have been shifted. Morning arrivals from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Raipur will now land earlier, while evening flights from Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi have been rescheduled for later slots.

The airport authorities further confirmed that flights 6E581 and 6E881, which operate the Chennai-Vizag-Chennai route, have been cancelled for the duration of the exercise period.

Only flights directly impacted by the airspace closure windows have undergone revisions. Authorities also encouraged flyers to verify their flight status with their respective airlines prior to heading to the airport.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport authorities advised the passengers travelling during this period to take note of the revised timings.