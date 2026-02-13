Andhra Assembly applauds CM Naidu's vision for growth, investment

VIJAYAWADA: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s speech commenced in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the second day of the budget session. Several members praised the government’s developmental efforts.

The Motion of Thanks was moved by MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju and seconded by Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu.

Former Minister Kalava Sanguivorous lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s relentless efforts to attract investments by engaging with industrialists both in India and abroad. He noted that industries once driven away are now being brought back to the state.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh was credited with bringing global IT firms like Google to Visakhapatnam, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.

Janasena MLA Konatala Ramakrishna highlighted that Andhra Pradesh’s growth rate has surpassed the national average, with investments worth `25 lakh crore flowing into the state. He praised the Chief Minister’s governance and pointed out Visakhapatnam’s lead in per capita income. He also urged leaders to work towards conferring the Bharat Ratna on NTR.

Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkata Rao welcomed the resumption of Amaravati capital works and progress of the steel plant, describing them as signs of effective governance.He appreciated the launch of Quantum Valley in Amaravati and support for MSMEs.

Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar criticised the previous government’s indecision on the capital, while BJP MLA Nadikudi Eswar Rao commended the coalition’s push to complete Bhogapuram airport works by June. TDP Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy emphasised women’s welfare schemes such as Sakhi Suraksha and free bus travel.

Government Whip Bendalam Ashok recalled the misuse of the Assembly by the former regime and praised the coalition’s initiatives like Annadata, Deepam, and the mega DSC recruitment drive.

Overall, members described the Governor’s speech as a roadmap for development, reflecting the coalition government’s commitment to industry, infrastructure, education, and welfare.