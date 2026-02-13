Andhra minister Lokesh assures permanent infrastructure for all IIITs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that efforts are on to provide permanent infrastructure in all the four IIITs in the State.

He said that the matter was taken to the notice of the Finance department. “As the Centre rolled out the SASCI scheme, we are now trying to get some sort of funds out of that scheme by preparing DPRs,” Lokesh informed the AP Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy regarding the possibility of establishing a IIIT in Puttaparthi, Lokesh said that there is no such proposal and however, a decision would be taken after discussion with the Chief Minister.

At present, four RGUKT (IIIT) campuses are functioning in Andhra Pradesh.

To complete permanent facilities, `60 crore is required for the Nuzvid campus, `40 crore for the Araku Valley campus, `600 crore (in two phases) for the Ongole campus, and `300 crore for the Srikakulam campus.

“Our intention is that students studying in a IIIT in a particular district should be able to complete their course at the same campus,” Lokesh said.

Saying that students are being sent to different districts due to temporary academic arrangements, he said that the State government will secure funds from the Centre, provide permanent infrastructure, and ensure that students complete their courses at the same campus where they were admitted.

While answering the question of Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna, the Human Resources Development Minister said that the State government will take action on the irregularities in Adikavi Nannaya University.