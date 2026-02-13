Balaji Medamalli sworn in as Additional Judge of Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: Senior advocate Balaji Medamalli was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the AP High Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office at the First Court Hall of the High Court. Prior to the ceremony, Registrar General Parthasarathi read out the appointment orders issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Medamalli’s appointment followed the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which was approved by the President. With his induction, the strength of judges in the AP High Court has increased to 33, against the sanctioned strength of 37.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by HC judges, family members of Justice Medamalli, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, Additional Advocate General Sambasiva Pratap, Public Prosecutor Menda Lakshminarayana, AP HC Advocates’ Association Vice-President KV Raghuveer, advocates, and others.

Justice Medamalli was born on May 29, 1972, and hails from an agriculture-based family from Seshannagaripalli village in Rajampet mandal. He has served as Assistant Government Pleader & standing counsel for several institutions.