Balayya's humorous exchange brings cheer to Andhra Legislature

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna brought some light-hearted moments to the lobbies of the AP Legislature on Thursday as he spent time chatting with fellow TDP MLAs.

Balakrishna exchanged cheerful banter with MLAs MS Raju, Adireddy Vasu and Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, drawing smiles from those around.

In a humorous remark, Balakrishna referred to Madakasira MLA MS Raju as ‘Daaku Maharaj’, joking that he was taking away water meant for Hindupur to his Madakasira constituency. Responding in the same vein, Raju said Madakasira was a backward constituency and needed more water, requesting that the issue be taken in a positive spirit.

Joining the fun, Balakrishna said both Hindupur and Madakasira people should live well, but quickly added that Hindupur too needed its share of water.

When Balakrishna asked about the absence of YSRCP members, the TDP MLAs quipped that the 11 YSRCP MLAs had spent just 11 minutes in the Assembly on Wednesday before walking out.

The conversation later turned to Balakrishna’s upcoming films. Earlier in the day, Balakrishna also met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in his chamber at the Assembly.