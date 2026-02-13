BJP slams YSRCP's Bhumana for politicising Tirumala Laddu Issue

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday strongly condemned the remarks made by YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, alleging that his comments were politically motivated and aimed at misleading the public.

Addressing the media, BJP State chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said the YSRCP was attempting to use the sacred issue of the Tirumala laddu for political purposes.

He stated that instead of responding to serious allegations raised over the Tirumala temple administration during the YSRCP regime, the party was resorting to diversionary tactics by spreading misinformation and misrepresenting the SIT report.

Jayaprakash Narayana alleged that targeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was an effort by the YSRCP to cover up its own failures. He said the party had no moral authority to speak about protecting Hindu traditions in view of the controversies witnessed during its tenure.

The BJP leader also strongly condemned Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s remarks against Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, describing them as false, irresponsible and highly inappropriate. He said allegations that the Jeeyar Swamy acted under pressure were baseless and hurt the sentiments of devotees.