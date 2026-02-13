Focus on development of Rare Earth Corridor in Andhra: CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed senior officials to prepare comprehensive proposals for various projects announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, with special emphasis on the Rare Earth Corridor to be set up in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

At a review meeting held at his camp office on Thursday, he emphasised that all the departments should fully utilise funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes to qualify for additional grants.

Naidu directed the departments to align the State development proposals with the Central schemes, and also take advantage of the newly introduced “challenge mode” funding mechanism.

He stressed the importance of planning strategically so that Andhra Pradesh secures maximum allocations in upcoming budgets.

The Chief Minister outlined several priority projects, including the East Coast Industrial Corridor from Mulapeta to Krishnapatnam, container and equipment manufacturing units, and value-chain industries for minerals.

He also proposed sectoral hubs such as a Mega Textile Park in Palnadu, a Sports Manufacturing Hub in Tirupati, and electronics component manufacturing in Hindupur.

In Capital Amaravati, Naidu proposed semiconductor design projects under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, along with a Health City Ecosystem featuring Bio-design, MedTech Park, and Bio-Pharma Shakti Mission. He also highlighted medical tourism opportunities under the “Heal in AP” policy.

On infrastructure and transport, he stressed the need for effective use of the 1,000 electric buses sanctioned by the Centre for AP, and preparation of plans to secure more.