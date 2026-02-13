Foreign naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam ahead of IFR, MILAN, IONS 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the countdown underway for three major international maritime events, the first set of foreign naval ships arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026 and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

The Indian Navy welcomed CGS Huravee, a patrol vessel of the Maldives National Defence Force, on her arrival at the port city. The ship will take part in both IFR and MILAN, marking continued maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives.

Also arriving was SCGS Zoroaster (P609) of the Seychelles Coast Guard. The vessel’s participation reflects ongoing engagement between the two maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region.

From Southeast Asia, VPNS 17, a frigate of the Vietnam People’s Navy, reached Visakhapatnam to join the events. The visit underscores growing multilateral cooperation and defence ties between India and Vietnam.

The Indian Navy is hosting the three international engagements simultaneously from February 15 to 25.

The International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN will be conducted alongside the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, bringing together naval leaders and ships from several countries.

The programme will formally commence with a Presidential Banquet on February 17, followed by the Presidential Fleet Review at sea on February 18.

The Fleet Review will feature a display of Indian naval capabilities, including indigenous platforms such as the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes. Several warships also from foreign navies, and aircraft are scheduled to participate in the events.