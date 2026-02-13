Gas cylinder explosion sparks massive fire, guts 11 houses in Andhra's Konaseema

AMALAPURAM : A massive fire tore through All Castes Colony in Mamidikuduru mandal of Konaseema district, on Thursday, leaving residents terrified and forcing them to flee.

The flames spread rapidly as most houses were covered with plastic sheets and flex banners, intensifying the blaze.

Elderly residents were rescued, while children attempted to save belongings, but exploding wires and gas cylinders made it impossible.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. Kavadi Muralikrishna had reportedly switched on the regulator and stove burner to prepare tea, but left the house without turning them off. Ten minutes later, the cylinder exploded, igniting the flames that gutted 11 houses and left 14 families homeless.

The colony, which has around 70 houses built under government allocation, suffered extensive damage. While some homes had cement sheet roofs, others were thatched, making them highly vulnerable. Fortunately, no human or livestock casualties were reported, as residents had left for work earlier.

Fire engines from the Razole Fire Department rushed to the scene but could not prevent the destruction. Tahsildar Sunil Kumar, Fire Officer KNV Ramana, and police officials inspected the site to assess the damage. Following this, victims were relocated to a rehabilitation centre at Mamidikuduru High School. District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and MLA Deva Vara Prasad directed officials to provide immediate relief with basic amenities.

Sunil Kumar stated that the families would remain at the centre for three to four days. MLA Deva Vara Prasad assured that house sites would be allocated and funds provided for reconstruction.