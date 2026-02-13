Lakshmi Kasula Haram Shobhayatra draws large number of devotees, Srivari Sevaks

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducted the Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram Shobhayatra in Tirupati on Thursday as part of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy.

The procession began from the TTD Administrative Building and proceeded to Srinivasa Mangapuram via Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, Ramachandra Pushkarini and Mahathi Auditorium amid bhajans and kolatams by dance troupes.

Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said it is a long-standing tradition to adorn Tirumala Srivaru with the famous Lakshmi Kasula Haram during the Garuda Seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He said the garland would be decorated on Thursday night to mark the occasion.

Joint Executive Officers Veerabrahamam and Sharath and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Murali Krishna participated in the programme.

On the occasion, TTD presented a six-petal gold Yagnopaveetam with a four-kg diamond mopu, worth about Rs 6.40 crore, to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy as a gift from the Tirumala temple.

Earlier, Peishkar Ramakrishna brought the Lakshmi Kasula Haram from the Tirumala temple to the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

TTD Trust Board Members Bhanuprakash Reddy and Panabaka Lakshmi, District Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu, Temple Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer Varalaxmi, Vigilance and General Officers Ram Kumar and Giridhar, officials and priests attended the event.

A large number of devotees and Srivari Sevaks also participated in the shobhayatra.