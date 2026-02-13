Officials trek to address power woes in remote hilltop village in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Power department officials trekked nearly seven kilometres to Dabbalapadu, a remote hilltop village under Rompalle panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district on Thursday, after residents raised concerns over the lack of electricity supply through the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL’s) maiden ‘Call Your CMD’ programme.

Dabbalapadu, situated atop a hill, is home to eight tribal families. Villagers said the absence of electricity has made daily life challenging, particularly at night.

They stated that movement of animals in the surrounding forest area has added to their safety concerns.

In 2023, a few families reportedly moved out of the village due to these difficulties, while others stayed back as they had no alternative.

Following a phone call made to the APEPDCL Chairperson and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi, highlighting the issue, officials from the electricity department visited the habitation on Thursday.

Ananthagiri Assistant Engineer, along with Line Inspector K Srinivasa Rao and Lineman M Tirupati Rao, undertook the uphill trek to assess the situation on the ground and interact with residents.

The officials inspected the village and examined the existing solar power facility that had been set up earlier.