SAAP launches Statewide league to nurture young athletes from district-level

VIJAYAWADA: In its bid to build a new league for the grassroots, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) hosted an interactive event on Thursday.

The event titled, Interaction with International Athletes of AP, brought together 40 elite athletes to discuss the future of sports in the state.

The League was launched in the presence of Sports minister Mandipalli Rampasad Reddy, SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, secretary for sports Ajay Jain and SAAP managing director S Bharani.

The event marked the formal launch of the SAAP League, an all-inclusive, structured, year-long multi-sport system aimed at creating a merit-based pathway for young athletes from district-level competition to high-performance training. The interaction featured leading sporting icons and national-level athletes.

Designed for age-group 12 to 20, it will be held across 26 districts and cover 31 sports, including beach, para and masters disciplines. The inaugural edition begins in Tirupati on February 21 with chess.

“The SAAP League reflects the state’s long-term vision for sports development. The SAAP League institutionalises competition, talent identification, and athlete support into one unified pathway for Andhra Pradesh,” said the Minister.

SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said, “CM Chandrababu Naidu Garu has a clear vision for Andhra Pradesh athletes to compete and succeed at the global level. Along with a `30 lakh prize purse, SAAP will deploy talent scouts to identify promising athletes based on performance and competitive temperament. Shortlisted athletes will be considered for induction into SAAP Sports Academies, where they will receive structured coaching, sports science support, competition planning, and comprehensive athlete welfare assistance.”