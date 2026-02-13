Safety concerns mount as ill-equipped ghats endanger devotees during Maha Shivaratri in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Taking a holy dip in the Godavari during Maha Shivaratri has become increasingly dangerous, with several ghats posing serious safety risks to devotees.

Recent tragedies highlight the gravity of the situation, particularly at Kothilingala Ghat and nearby stretches.

Last year, on the morning of Shivaratri, eight youths from Tadipudi in Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari, entered the river near the lift irrigation project. Unable to judge the depth, five of them drowned.

Earlier this year, on Kanuma day, Dinesh from Penakanametta drowned after venturing deep into the river near Dandakunta Revu in Kovvur town limits.

While special arrangements are being made at Shiva temples for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri celebrations, bathing ghats along canals and Godavari feeder channels in Mandapeta constituency remain neglected, causing concern among devotees.

With devotees beginning holy bath from early morning hours on February 15, the condition of major bathing ghats, especially near Pedda Canal, has drawn criticism.

Due to the rabi season, water flow in canals is high, necessitating safety barricades, proper steps and adequate lighting. However, several ghats are littered with waste, slippery steps and lack basic facilities.

Bathing points at Rayavaram, Kapileswarapuram, Tatapudi, Korumilli and Veerabhadrapuram are reported to be unsafe. Devotees have demanded immediate cleaning, lighting and police supervision.

Mandapeta Municipal Commissioner T.V. Rangarao said, “We will immediately take up cleaning works at the Pedda Canal bathing ghat and ensure revenue and police department supervision at all major ghats to avoid inconvenience to devotees. The bad condition of bathing ghats at Pattiseema and Polavaram is reflects the negligence of local bodies and administration.

In Rajamahendravaram, the RMC Chief Rahul Meena along with officials inspected the bathing ghats and directed the officials to take all possible steps to provide amenities in the bathing ghats.

Ahead of Shivaratri, authorities prepared 11 ghats between Dowleswaram and Katheru. However, several key bathing points are unsafe due to ongoing works and riverbed conditions.

At Pushkara Ghat, limited bathing is allowed as Tourism Department works are in progress.

Padmavathi and TTD ghats have been closed due to riverfront development works.

At Kothilingala Revu, bathing is restricted to the old ghat due to loose soil patches. Unregulated sand mining along the Godavari has created deep pits, especially in Nidadavole mandal villages such as Vijjeswaram, Purushottapalli and Pandlaparru, leading to frequent accidents.