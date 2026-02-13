Speaker urges Andhra Assembly members to preserve dignity amid disruptions

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the incidents that took place during the Governor’s address to the joint session of the AP Legislature on Wednesday.

Addressing members of the Assembly after the conclusion of the Question Hour on Thursday, he remarked that the conduct of certain members was damaging the dignity of the House.

The Speaker said that the “Mock Assembly” programme, held on the initiative of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh to create awareness among youth and students about the functioning of legislative bodies, had received nationwide recognition and was appreciated even by representatives from other states.

“When the Governor was delivering his address yesterday (February 11), the scenes that unfolded in the House deeply disturbed me. Members raising slogans and tearing papers were extremely painful to witness,” the Speaker said. He reminded members that while more than a thousand candidates contested the elections, only 175 got the opportunity to become members of the Assembly, and it was the responsibility of all to uphold that honour.

Informing that students from over 200 educational institutions across the State had shown interest in visiting the Assembly and witnessing the proceedings, the Speaker asked, “What will those young children learn by watching our conduct? If they develop a sense of disrespect towards legislative bodies, we may never be able to change that perception.”

He said no one has the right to degrade the dignity of Houset.