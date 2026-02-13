‘Speed of Doing Business’ helps Nellore attract Rs 500 crore defence unit

NELLORE: Every time N. Chandrababu Naidu assumes office as Chief Minister, he introduces a distinct administrative focus and drives it consistently through his tenure.

In his current term, the emphasis has been on the “Speed of Doing Business”, a principle he has repeatedly highlighted to officials, industrialists and investors over the past one and a half years.

The government’s priority has been to ensure faster industrial approvals and quicker implementation of projects on the ground.

Ministers are also vying to attract companies and industrialists from neighbouring states to Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting this approach at the district level, Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla has taken the Chief Minister’s vision forward by persuading a major company that had initially planned to establish its unit in Donakonda of Prakasam district to choose Nellore instead, underscoring the emphasis on speed of doing business.

Premier Explosives Limited (PEL) subsequently decided to shift its proposed project to Nellore after delays reportedly slowed progress at the earlier location.