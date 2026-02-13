Tirupati district police headquarters becomes fully operational

TIRUPATI: After 16 years since its formation, the Tirupati District Police Headquarters has come into full operation at its newly constructed campus beside the Armed Reserve (AR) Police Grounds in Tirupati. Officials said the headquarters has shifted from the old buildings at TTD SV High School to its own facility, marking a key milestone in boosting law enforcement infrastructure in region.

The newly built headquarters at a cost of Rs 6.41 crore was formally inaugurated by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in December 2025, who said that the government is committed to enhancing public safety and security, particularly important for a district that sees heavy daily inflows of visitors and pilgrims to the world-famous Tirumala hills and temples.

The new Tirupati District Police Office (DPO) is part of an integrated campus that houses the District Police Office, AR headquarters, a Command and Control Center, Cyber Cell and other police wings. The campus has been constructed with advanced facilities to support both administrative functions and public services efficiently.

Tirupati District Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subba Rayudu said the headquarters is equipped with all required amenities for officers. He added that modern technology has been incorporated throughout the building to enhance comfort and operational effectiveness for police personnel, making the headquarters more responsive to citizens’ needs.

Public grievance redressal and other services will be handled at the new DPO campus. Tirupati’s urban police setup was formed as the Tirupati Urban Police District on June 8, 2010, by merging the Tirumala, Tirupati and Srikalahasti police sub-divisions under a government order. However, it began functioning in full capacity from January 1, 2016, following the allocation of personnel and resources from the erstwhile Chittoor Police District.

Administrative functions were carried out from temporary facilities, including buildings owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), until the new headquarters were ready. In 2022, following reorganisation of districts in Tirupati District was formally created, carved out from parts of the former Chittoor and SPSR Nellore districts.

Further reorganisation of police subdivisions in 2023 saw renaming and realignment efforts - Tirupati East became Tirupati and Tirupati West was renamed Chandragiri to align policing with administrative and geographic boundaries.

Tirupati’s rapid growth as a major urban centre with significant religious, educational and economic activities has necessitated a dedicated and modern police setup.