YSRCP MLAs to boycott Andhra budget session again, MLCs to continue fight

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLAs have once again decided to boycott the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, while the party’s MLCs will continue to participate. The decision was taken at the YSRCP Legislative Party meeting, chaired by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The boycott is a consequence of the denial of Leader of Opposition status to Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite YSRCP being the sole opposition party in the Assembly.

On Thursday, the second day of the ongoing session, none of the party’s MLAs were present in the House. On the opening day, Jagan and his MLAs marked a brief presence of about 11 minutes during the

Governor’s Address to the Joint Session of the Legislative Assembly and Council.

During the meeting, explaining the strategy, Jagan alleged that the government was deliberately suppressing the opposition’s voice by denying recognition to YSRCP as the principal opposition party.

He pointed out that such recognition would entitle the Leader of the Opposition to equal speaking time as the Chief Minister, something the ruling party was unwilling to concede.