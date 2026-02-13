YSRCP MLCs seek details of land allotments at 99 paise in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: War of words were exchanged between the treasury and opposition YSRCP Members in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council with the latter faulting the government for allocating lands to different firms at a throwaway price of 99 paise in Visakhapatnam.

During the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Thursday, MLCs of the YSRCP including Madhava Rao, Varudu Kalyani, and Dr. Pandula Ravindra Babu sought details of lands allotted at 99 paise over the past 20 months.

Minister Lokesh stated that land had been allotted at 99 paise to five companies in the State.

The companies include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, ANSR Global, Raheja, and Motherson International.

YSRCP floor leader Botcha Satyanarayana and other members questioned how land worth crores of rupees in Visakhapatnam could be allotted to private and real estate companies at just 99 paise.

In response, Minister Lokesh cited the example of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad, where 97 acres allotted during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. Today, Mindspace has developed 21 buildings with 10 million square feet of space, employing around one lakh people in the IT sector. Several major companies operate there.

The Minister challenged allegations that land had previously been given to other companies at 99 paise.

“If proven, I will resign,” he said, adding that only credible companies are being allotted land at that rate.

“We are working with the objective of creating employment opportunities for the youth. YSRCP’s objective is to ensure that industries do not come to Andhra Pradesh.

We have allotted land at 99 paise only to credible companies. Through five companies, 65,000 jobs will be generated. There is no need for us to indulge in any malpractice in land allotments,” asserted Lokesh.

When questioned about alleged allotment to an ‘Ursa’ company, the Minister categorically stated that no land had been allotted to such a company and challenged the opposition to produce evidence or withdraw their allegations.