AI-enabled CCTV surveillance at Andhra's Kotilingala ghat

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the Maha Shivaratri festival, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at major bathing ghats to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, said Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena.

On Friday, Meena along with the officials inspected arrangements at Kotilingala Ghat , Chintalamma Ghat, Pushkar Ghat, Markandeya Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, and Gautami Ghat.

The Commissioner directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water, sanitation, parking facilities, and uninterrupted power supply, stressing that no compromise should be made on safety.

He reviewed entry and exit routes, water levels, shower points, changing rooms, feeding rooms, toilets, barricading, and emergency vehicle access.

Medical camps with sufficient staff and medicines were also mandated, while sanitation teams were instructed to keep the ghat surroundings clean at all times.

In a major step to strengthen crowd management and safety, the administration has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV surveillance at Kotilingala Ghat.

The AI-integrated cameras will assess crowd density in real time, issue alerts on congestion, and predict crowd surges in advance.

Officials said the system is designed on standards followed during the Prayagaraj Kumbh Mela, allowing a maximum of three pilgrims per square metre.