Andhra budget likely to focus on welfare, development

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

The State budget is expected to strike a balance between welfare and development. The State budget for 2025-26 was presented with an outlay of Rs 3,22,359 crore.

Sources say the budget estimates for 2026-27 may be between Rs 3.35 lakh crore and Rs 3.48 lakh crore.

The TDP-led NDA government, which was formed in June 2024, presented its full-fledged budget in November 2024 with an outlay of Rs 2.94 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Later in the year, the budget outlay for 2025-26 stood at Rs 3,22,359 crore. For the next fiscal, there may be a marginal increase in the budget outlay.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held review meetings on the budget several times, and made it clear that it should be in the direction of fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of people.

Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Education, Health and other priority sectors are expected to get major allocations in the budget.

As the State government has ambitious plans to make optimum use of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to achieve rapid economic development, and revived a majority of the CSS works, allocations for those projects (State matching grants) are likely to figure in the State budget.

Prior to the presentation of the budget in the Assembly at 11.15 am on Saturday, the State Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naidu to give a formal approval to it.