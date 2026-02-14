Andhra CM Naidu releases EAGLE report, lauds efforts to combat drug menace

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released the EAGLE Annual Report-2025 at the Secretariat, marking a major milestone in the State’s sustained and structured fight against narcotics.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna, senior police officials and officers of EAGLE were present.

After the release, Naidu congratulated the EAGLE team for its measurable achievements and for institutionalising a technology-enabled, intelligence-driven anti-narcotics framework. He lauded the comprehensive, data-driven annual report and observed that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a 360-degree perception change at the national level, emerging as a best-practice State aligned with apex NCORD priorities.

He further appreciated EAGLE’s consistent, result-oriented approach and highlighted the success of flagship initiatives such as ‘Operation Chaitanyam’ and ‘Operation Safe Campus Zone’, which integrate enforcement with awareness, community engagement and de-addiction support.

According to the report, between January 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026, a total of 1,836 NDPS cases were registered, 46,011 kg of ganja was seized, 4,760 accused were arrested and 770 vehicles were confiscated. Authorities also carried out 96 preventive detentions under the PIT NDPS Act and froze assets worth Rs 9.11 crore.

EAGLE had evolved into a structured, technology-enabled and prevention-integrated anti-drug institution, reaffirming the State’s zero-tolerance to drug trafficking, the DGP said.