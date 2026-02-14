Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warns temple boards against committing irregularities

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that temple governing bodies must function responsibly to ensure that no irregularities or misconduct take place in temples. He stressed that the responsibility of protecting temples beyond political considerations lies with the temple boards.

The Deputy Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Giripradakshina Road at Sri Kalahasti temple from the State Secretariat at Velagapudi. The road has been built at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Deputy CM remarked that several irregularities had taken place in Tirumala during the previous government’s tenure and stated that such incidents could have been avoided if the then temple board had acted responsibly. He advised the newly appointed temple governing bodies under the coalition government to ensure that mistakes of the past are not repeated.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said temples are symbols of India’s civilisation, culture, heritage, arts, and Sanatana Dharma. He expressed his desire to perform Giripradakshina at Sri Kalahasti, similar to the practice at Arunachalam, and said he would soon visit the temple to offer prayers to the presiding deities. He noted that inaugurating the Giripradakshina route just ahead of Maha Shivaratri was a matter of happiness.

Pawan Kalyan said the 22-km Giripradakshina route would be further beautified.

After the Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, a plantation drive will be taken up on both sides of the road under the supervision of the Forest Dept to make the path more pleasant for devotees. He expressed hope that devotees performing Giripradakshina at Sri Kalahasti would attain spiritual merit equivalent to a pilgrimage to Kailasa.

He said government is improving road connectivity to temples across the State.