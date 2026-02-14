Andhra Government shifts BSc nursing admissions to NEET-UG for 2026-27

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has decided to conduct admissions to four-year BSc (Nursing) courses through NEET-UG. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the proposal submitted by the Medical and Health Department in this regard. From the 2026-27 academic year, students aspiring to join nursing programmes will be required to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

In the 2025-26 academic year, admissions were carried out through APNCET (AP Nursing Common Entrance Test) for the first time. However, since the test was conducted only in Vijayawada, student participation was lower than expected. Out of the total 16,000 nursing seats, nearly 4,000 remained vacant. Earlier, admissions were based on Intermediate marks or EAMCET.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, after reviewing the situation with senior officials, noted that State-level entrance exams failed to attract students from outside AP. He emphasised that NEET enjoys nationwide recognition, ensures uniformity, and helps students plan their careers better. Officials also pointed out that NEET’s fixed schedule will prevent delays in nursing admissions. Private nursing colleges in the State have also supported the move, stating that NEET-based admissions will bring transparency and credibility. Following these consultations, the Health Minister forwarded the proposal to the Chief Minister, who has given his nod.